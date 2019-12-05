TAMPA, Fla. — Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assists as the Minnesota Wild won their fifth consecutive game, 5-4 over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night.

Joel Eriksson Ek, Jason Zucker, Carson Soucy and Victor Rask also scored for the Wild, who have an 11-game point streak (8-0-3). Alex Stalock stopped 30 shots.

Tampa Bay, which is 1-3-1 over its last five games, got goals from Erik Cernak, Mikhail Sergachev, Victor Hedman and Alex Killorn. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 16 saves.

Zuccarello put the Wild up 5-4 from the right circle at 4:08 of the third period, just 8 seconds after Killorn’s goal.

COYOTES 3, FLYERS 1: Phil Kessel scored two goals to lead visiting Arizona.

Darcy Kuemper made 28 saves and Conor Garland also scored for the Coyotes, who improved to 10-3-3 on the road.

Matt Niskanen scored for Philadelphia.

The Flyers had won five in a row and had points in seven straight games (6-0-1).

ISLANDERS 3, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2: Ryan Pulock scored a power-play goal 3:20 into overtime to give New York a win at home.

Cal Clutterbuck and Brock Nelson also scored for the Islanders, who won their seventh straight at Nassau Coliseum and snapped Vegas’ four-game winning streak.

Alex Tuch and Jonathan Marchessault had the goals for the Golden Knights.

AVALANCHE 3, CANADIENS 2: Gabriel Landeskog scored in his return from a lower-body injury and Colorado won at Montreal.

Ryan Graves and Matt Calvert also scored and backup goalie Pavel Francouz made 39 saves to help the Avalanche win their fifth straight game and improve to 18-8-2.

Brendan Gallagher and Nick Cousins scored for Montreal The Canadiens have lost 9 of 10.

HURRICANES 3, SHARKS 2: Andrei Svechnikov scored in the shootout, Petr Mrazek stopped San Jose cold in the tiebreaker and Carolina won at home.

Svechnikov had a goal and an assist in regulation, Jake Gardiner also scored and Warren Foegele added two assists for the Hurricanes.

Marcus Sorensen scored and Logan Couture added a deflected goal for the Sharks, who have lost two in a row after winning 11 of 13.

RANGERS 3, BLUE JACKETS 2: Artemi Panarin scored the decisive goal in his return to Columbus, leading New York.

Panarin’s goal was his team-leading 13th. He left Columbus after signing a lucrative free-agent contract in the offseason with New York.

Serenaded with boos nearly every time he touched the puck, Panarin was cheered during a first-period video tribute that acknowledged his contributions during two seasons in Columbus. .

Brendan Lemieux and Jacob Trouba also scored for New York. The Rangers improved to 5-1-1 over their past seven games. Backup goalie Alexander Georgiev was impressive in making a season-high 45 saves.

Cam Atkinson and Seth Jones scored for Columbus.

NOTES

FLAMES: The Calgary Flames have a deal for a new downtown arena, a 35-year agreement that keeps the NHL club in the city for that time.

The team, the city and the Calgary Stampede rodeo signed an agreement to replace the 36-year-old Scotiabank Saddledome.

The 19,000-seat arena is to cost more than $417 million. Construction is expected to begin in 2021, just north of the Saddledome. The arena will be demolished between 2024 and 2025.

The project is part of a downtown revitalization. The building will become the home of the Flames and part of a planned entertainment district bordering the Stampede grounds.

The Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp., which owns the Flames, and the city will split the costs. The Stampede is a not-for-profit community group.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »