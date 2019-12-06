Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey says he has completed an internal review of the chief medical examiner’s credibility and remains confident in his work despite complaints.

State Rep. Jeffrey Evangelos, an independent from Friendship, filed three complaints this year about Dr. Mark Flomenbaum. In particular, he asked the Attorney General’s Office to investigate the chief medical examiner’s work as a private consultant.

A spokesman on Friday said the office has completed its review and released a letter that detailed the findings.

“Nothing in this review undermines the confidence of the Attorney General’s Office in the Chief Medical Examiner or in the quality of his work and that of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner,” Frey wrote in the letter.

An administrator in the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office simultaneously released a statement from Flomenbaum.

“I welcome and accept the results of this review and appreciate the support of the Attorney General’s Office,” his statement said. “I appreciate that the process is an unbiased attempt to shed light on the highly complex and often misunderstood workings of civil and governmental agencies. I acknowledge the need for this process and support it wholeheartedly.

“I take very seriously my responsibilities to conduct thorough and accurate death investigations, and have always done so with utmost respect, dignity, and compassion. The results of this review inspire me to continue to lead the Office of Chief Medical Examiner on the same course that culminated in national recognition; Maine now has one of the best Medical Examiner Offices in the country. I will also continue to ensure that the people of Maine can trust our office and that we will continue to support them with accurate and timely answers during their most difficult times.”

