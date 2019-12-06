Daniel Cooley

AUGUSTA — City police arrested a Vassalboro man at his home Friday in connection to the Nov. 20 robbery of the CVS Pharmacy on Capitol Street.

Daniel Cooley, 32, was arrested and charged with robbery, a Class B crime. He was taken to the Kennebec County Jail and his bail was set at $30,000.

Augusta Police Deputy Chief Kevin Lully said in a press release Friday afternoon that detectives executed a search warrant at Cooley’s residence.

On Nov. 20, Cooley allegedly entered the CVS Pharmacy at 165 Capitol St. and demanded an undisclosed amount of prescription medications. He apparently did not brandish or threaten the use of a weapon.

The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office also assisted the Augusta Police Department in executing the warrant.

