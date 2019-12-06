Sally Struthers has left the cast of the Ogunquit Playhouse’s production of “Annie” after breaking her leg in a fall on an icy walkway.

Struthers, a star of TV and stage who has been performing in Ogunquit Playhouse shows since 2002, will be replaced in the role of Miss Hannigan by Broadway actress Ruth Gottschall, the theater said in a news release.

The show is Ogunquit Playhouse’s holiday production, and is being staged at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, N.H. The show opened Nov. 27 and will run through Dec. 22. Struthers fell on ice and broke her leg this week and Gottschall will take over the role beginning Dec. 9 and continue through the run of the show. Friday night the role of Miss Hannigan was played by Heather Jane Rolff.

Struthers is recuperating from surgery “nearby” and audiences should not be surprised if “you see her sneak in to watch the show,” the release said.

Struthers is best known for playing the daughter of Archie Bunker on the classic 1970s’ sitcom “All in the Family.” She has been in many Ogunquit Playhouse productions over the years and considers Maine a second home. The Ogunquit Playhouse is open May through October.

