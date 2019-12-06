The University of Southern Maine will withdraw proposed legislation that would change the school’s name to the University of Maine at Portland to allow time for further research and community discussion.
The university announced it would be putting the name change suggestion on hold in a news release Friday.
The delay will also allow time for construction to start on a new career and student center and student housing on the Portland campus, the release said.
“Pressing pause on the name change legislation will allow our transformative Portland campus construction to be closer to completion and give us more time to engage in a public conversation about creative, inclusive marketing and enrollment strategies,” USM President Glenn Cummings said.
“We must work together to keep more Maine students here for college while making all of our public universities more competitive in attracting those from out-of-state who are necessary to growing our university and Maine’s economy.”
Cummings and other proponents have said the proposed name would strengthen the school’s ability to attract out-of-state students, but some critics, including members of the Legislature, have said the name University of Maine at Portland doesn’t reflect the reality of USM’s operation in multiple communities.
This story will be updated.
