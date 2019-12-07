Rangeley Community Chorus will present its annual holiday concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Church of the Good Shepherd, 2614 Main St., in Rangeley, according to a news release from the Rangeley Friends of the Arts.

Classic Christmas music and original holiday works will be performed by the full chorus as well as soloists, small group selections, poetry and readings.

The concert is co-directed by Sue Downes-Borko and Erin Smith, accompanied by Sue Downes-Borko.

Admission will cost $15 for adults and $10 for youth.

Tickets are available online at rangeleyarts.org and at the door.

The community chorus is a group which includes both year-round and seasonal residents of the Rangeley area and members from surrounding towns. The chorus is sponsored by the Rangeley Friends of the Arts, a nonprofit organization celebrating over 50 years of bringing “the arts to life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region.

For the RFA’s complete schedule of events, or more information, visit rangeleyarts.org or call 864-5000.

