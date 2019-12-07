VASSALBORO — A man was “gravely injured” after being ejected from the car he had been driving on Nelson Road in Vassalboro Saturday morning, the town’s police chief said.

The victim, whose name is not yet being released, was transported via LifeFlight to a trauma center in either Lewiston or Bangor, according to Mark Brown, the Vassalboro police chief.

Brown, who was the first officer on scene, said he found the male victim “gravely injured” in a ditch on the side of Nelson Road just after 11 a.m. and maintained the driver’s safety while waiting for rescue teams to arrive.

“While I was responding to the accident, it was immediately indicated that a blue vehicle left a residence in the same area that was operating under the influence,” Brown described. “It appears at this point that it’s the same vehicle that was involved.”

Brown said he believes that the vehicle came around a corner, left the road on the left-hand side, hit an embankment and rolled over into a tree. The male driver was ejected from the passenger side of the car. Vassalboro Rescue Chief Dan Mayotte, who also responded, said the incident took place near Nelson Road’s intersection with Crowell Hill Road.

“I’m not sure what they hit,” Mayotte stated. “I was completely focused on the patient, but they hit something big. I don’t know if it was a telephone pole or what.”

There were no passengers in the vehicle, Brown and Mayotte said.

Brown noted that the tip about an intoxicated driver in the area was from an anonymous source. He was unsure whether it came from an onlooker or someone who was at the residence that the vehicle had recently departed.

Sgt. Galen Estes, of Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, is the primary law enforcement official attached to the incident. The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office did not return a call seeking more information about the crash before press time.

Vassalboro Fire and Rescue departments and Delta Ambulance assisted Brown and the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office at the scene, Mayotte said.

