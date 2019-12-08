AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed Nov. 27-Dec. 3, 2019, at courts in Augusta and Waterville:

Taylor Andrews, 29, of Whitefield, two counts each unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and violating condition of release Jan. 22 and 23, 2019, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Nicholas Boulette, 40, of Rome, on Nov. 8, 2019, in Rome: unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, $400 fine, four-year Department of Corrections sentence all but two years suspended, three-year probation; violating condition of release, six-month jail sentence; use of drug paraphernalia, dismissed. Domestic violence assault July 21, 2019, in Waterville, six-month jail sentence.

Eric F. Casey, 34, of Benton, on Nov. 28, 2018, in Augusta: unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine, 364-day jail sentence, one-year administrative release; two counts unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, dismissed.

Laurence H. French III, 24, of Winslow, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 10, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Stephen Gagnon, 26, of Chelsea, theft by receiving stolen property April 15, 2019, in Monmouth, four-year Department of Corrections sentence all but six months suspended, six-month probation, $2,450 restitution; burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 14, 2019 and burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 15, 2019, in Monmouth, dismissed.

Jeremiah Dana Gamblin, 20, of South China, violating condition of release Nov. 25, 2019, in Waterville, 48-hour jail sentence.

Ali Hannoun, 46, of Augusta, furnishing liquor to a minor Aug. 6, 2019, in Augusta, $500 fine.

Melody R. Harrington, 19, of Augusta, on Sept. 21, 2019, in Augusta: violating condition of release, $500 fine; minor consuming liquor, dismissed.

Shayne Humphrey, 26, of Waterville, on Oct. 26, 2019, in Waterville: domestic violence assault, 364-day jail sentence all but 21 days suspended, two-year probation; criminal mischief, dismissed. Violating condition of release Nov. 6, 2019, in Waterville, 15-day jail sentence.

Maranatha L. King, 35, of Augusta, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs June 18, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Nathan T. Levasseur, 19, of Oakland, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit and operating vehicle without license Aug. 29, 2018, in Albion, dismissed.

John P. MacFarlane, 29, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked July 19, 2019, in Augusta, $500 fine.

Robert Allen Noble, 38, of Jupiter, Florida, commercial vehicle rule violation: not possessing previous seven days status June 21, 2019, in West Gardiner, dismissed.

Cory Lee Tarves, 29, of Lewiston, operating vehicle without license Sept. 13, 2019, in Winthrop, $100 fine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: