RANGELEY —A fourth-grader at Rangeley Lakes Regional School was recognized on Monday for his quick thinking and instincts in November when he alerted his mother that there was something wrong at their house.

Fire-Rescue Chief Michael Bacon awarded Eben Laliberte an Official Commendation from the Rangeley Fire Rescue and town of Rangeley for “his heroic efforts, determination and persistence on the afternoon of Nov. 26,” Bacon said.

Eben was recognized during an assembly at the school.

“His quick thinking and instincts were key in preventing further damage and/or injuries,” Bacon said.

Eben had forgotten something at home and his mother drove him there but waited for him in the car.

While inside Eben could hear a fire alarm sounding. He returned to the car and told his mother there was something wrong inside.

“It took some convincing but Eben finally convinced his mom to go inside and check on things,” Bacon said. “She found smoke in the home and the smoke detector was sounding in the basement. She immediately called 911.”

When firefighters arrived they found that the family’s furnace had malfunctioned and was on fire, he said.

“It was moments away from involving the whole structure,” Bacon said. “The fire department was able to contain the fire to the furnace. Eben’s action led to their house being saved.”

