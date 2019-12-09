Bossov Ballet Theatre, at Maine Central Institute, will perform “The Nutcracker” at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, and Dec. 14, and at 2 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15, at the Waterville Opera House, 1 Common St. in Waterville.

Beneath the illusion of effortless beauty on display lies months of community teamwork and intense preparation. Although this event has become a tradition as familiar as decorating the tree, according to Natalya Getman, artistic director, there’s something new and heart-warming about this year’s production, according to a news release from Pamela R. Dorman, Maine Central Institute director of communications.

For Getman, a 33-season veteran of “The Nutcracker,” “There’s a feeling of rejuvenation about this production, thanks to the support and talent of the local community.” Not only was she inspired to create new choreography this year for a fresh group of dancers who each contribute their own distinct energy to the performances, but she is also excited by the new look that locally created costumes and set designs will bring to this year’s production. According to Getman, “There is a great sense of community when people come together to make this production happen – people of great talent whom I have known since they first began their careers, and now contribute their artistry and holiday spirit to the production. I’m very grateful for that!”, according to the release.

One of those individuals is New York-based Chad Lefebvre, a scenic, lighting and projection designer for projects that include CBS Sports Network, ESPN NFL, Busch Gardens, and the Metropolitan Opera and Theatre Project Consultants in London. A Waterville native and frequent contributor to Waterville Opera House productions, Lefebvre will provide a new fairytale forest set design for the show. Tamsen Brooke Warner, executive director of the Waterville Opera House, will bring that design to life. Both worked with Getman early in their careers and on BBT’s The Nutcracker in particular, according to the release.

Costume mistress, Lorica Siefken, of Clinton, reflects on her own contribution to this year’s production as she works her own brand of design magic on an array of rich velvets, satins, ribbon, and lace and transforms them into party dresses, “working with a myriad of beautiful fabrics and trims is a joy,” Siefken said. “I’m impressed by how Natalya and the dancers all pull together and pitch in wherever needed… I’m so pleased to be part of the team,” according to the release.

Tickets cost $25 for adults, $20 for students/seniors, or $70 for a family pack.

For tickets, or more information, call 873-7000 or visit operahouse.org.

