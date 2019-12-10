WATERVILLE — A day of free cross-country skiing and other winter activities is set for Saturday, Dec. 14, at Quarry Road Trails at 300 Quarry Road, according to a news release from Waterville Parks & Recreation.

This initial event is the only day in which both ski passes and ski equipment are available at no cost. Free ski clinics also are available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Welcome Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to provide free ski equipment for two-hour periods of use. As always, snowshoes will be available without cost.

Mathieu’s Cycle & Fitness of Oakland will provide fat tire bike demonstrations for the event.

Ski and snowshoe trails are open now and throughout the season with lighting on more than 1 mile of trail for night skiing until 9 p.m. Quarry Road Trails’ state-of-the-art snowmaking system ensures that the ski trails are covered from mid-November to late March.

This free community event and the Quarry Road Trails are supported through ski pass sales, donations, collaboration with partnering organizations and contributions from annual sponsors. This year’s gold level sponsors are Central Maine Motors, Fabian Oil, Colby College, Thomas College, Northern Light Inland Hospital and MaineGeneral Health.

Maine State Credit Union, Eye Care of Maine, Kennebec Savings Bank, Trailspace and Morin Orthodontics have provided silver level support and bronze level support is provided by Marden’s.

This community event, hosted by the City of Waterville in cooperation with the Friends of Quarry Road, is the first of three Community Ski Days scheduled for the 2019-20 winter season.

For more information about the area, programs and events, call Justin Fereshetian, program director, at 616-6186 or visit quarryroad.org.

