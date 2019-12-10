SOMERVILLE — To spread the magic of Christmas from Scandinavia to India, Pumpkin Vine Farm will hold its Yule Goat celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the farm at 217 Hewett Road.

According to a news release from Kelly Payson-Roopchand of the Pumpkin Vine Family Farm, in Scandinavian tradition, the Yule Goat brings presents to children at Christmas, accompanied by the Tomten, a farm gnome who looks after the well-being of the animals. This year, the Yule Goat is raising funds for underprivileged schoolchildren in Varanasi, India.

Come enjoy the farm’s free event, then pass on the gift through a purchase of a fundraising goat calendar and/or direct donation. The magic starts with a traditional Scandinavian story, followed by handcrafts and hot chocolate by the fireside.

Wear winter clothes and boots to enjoy a forest hike with the farm’s Yule goats, resplendent in their blankets and bells, and decorate a tree for the wild birds. Bring a sled if it’s snowy; the farm has sledding hills.

After a visit to the barn, browse the local crafts and farm-fresh treats at the farm’s holiday market.

For more information, visit pumpkinvinefamilyfarm.com, email [email protected] or call 549-3096.

