Class B boys basketball: Maranacook at top of playoff pack Black Bears contender in Class B South, MCI hopes to make run in Class B North.

Class B girls basketball: Waterville leads the pack in KVAC B North All five starters return for Purple Panthers, while Winslow and MCI would love to crash the party.

Class D basketball: Tight East/West Conference races expected Forest Hills, Rangeley and Greenville boys teams among the favorites in Class D South; Rangeley girls have a new coach.

Hockey: Class B North the state’s most wide-open league With new teams and returning players, parity from top to bottom lining up to challenge Old Town/Orono and Kennebec.

Swimming: Cony girls hope to make big splash again Rams fell short in Class A last season, but they should be a contender again this winter.