READFIELD – Linda M. Elvin, 72, of Readfield passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on April 15, 1947 in Augusta, Maine the daughter of Raymond and Marion (Lewis) Fogg. Linda grew up in Readfield, attending local schools and graduated from Kent’s Hill School. Linda spent many years working on the family farm with her husband, raising vegetables and a family. She later worked at Key Bank and retired from the Winthrop Post Office.

Linda was predeceased by her parents, Raymond and Marion Fogg.

She is survived by her husband, Eric Elmer Elvin; two brothers, Jeff Fogg of Mt. Vernon and Tim Fogg of Readfield; daughters Tammy Harris, Wendy Elvin and partner Mark Abbott, and Susan Morin and husband Andrew, all of Readfield; grandchildren Amanda Harris and partner James Hatcher, Austin Harris and partner Devyn Perkins, Emily Abbott, Mariah and Libby Morin; and great-grandchildren Alice and Vincent Hatcher; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family would like to thank all of the nurses and aides of Beacon Hospice who helped take such good care of Linda over the past year. You are greatly appreciated. At this time the family has not scheduled any service.

Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

