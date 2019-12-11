SKOWHEGAN – Gordon G. Provost, 72, passed away from lung cancer Nov. 23, 2019. “Gordy” died in the log home he loved in Skowhegan. He was born Oct. 3, 1947 in Waterville, the son of Gerald G. and Violet L. (Hatch) Provost.

Gordy graduated from Skowhegan High School in 1965. He served as a Sergeant in the United States Army and was stationed in Key West at the missile site there. Later, he served one tour of duty in Vietnam lasting 14 months. Gordy used his GI Bill funds and graduated from UMF in 1973. He completed the Ironworkers Apprenticeship Program and was a Journeyman Ironworker for 33 years. He served on the Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee and the Executive Board for 25 of those years. Gordy married Sharon Hennings in Mercer. They made a life together for 44 years. Gordy and Sharon had two sons Grant Alan Provost and Gordon “Ashley ” Provost.

Gordy loved the outdoors. If you came up his driveway, you would find him outside, puttering around. If his family needed something, he just invented it – booster seats for picnic tables, spice racks from an old Model A wheel, and a wine rack/liquor cabinet. Gordy loved a project. He was renovating an old camp at Wesserunset and had revived an outhouse at Clearwater. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t do, make or fix.

Fishing and eating were two of Gordy’s favorite activities. He could be seen fly fishing Wesserunset in Madison and Spencer Stream in Eustis in warm weather and ice fishing Sibley Pond in Canaan during winter. Gordy was never happier than when Sharon started cooking from Bon Appetit Magazine. However, a proper barbecue must always include red hotdogs.

Gordy is survived by his wife, his son Grant and his wife Kelly, their son Roland Hatch Provost of South Berwick, Maine and his son “Ashley” of Bangor, Maine. He is also survived by a son Mark Chance of Whitefish, Montana.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Ironworkers Union Hall 277 Hinckley Road Hinckley, Maine. We will be there on Dec. 28 from 12 noon to 2. Let’s do pot luck finger food, completely optional.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, Gordy would want you to plant a tree or just go fishing

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous