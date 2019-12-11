Maria’s Ristorante, an old-school Italian restaurant in Portland, will reopen Saturday at 5 p.m. at its new location, says Tony Napolitano, whose family has owned and run the restaurant for nearly six decades.
The Napolitano family announced in September that they had sold their building at 337 Cumberland Avenue and were planning to move to 1335 Congress Street, the former home of Espo’s Trattoria. They closed the Cumberland Avenue restaurant in late October so they could focus on renovating the new location. Napolitano has said that customers shouldn’t expect too many changes to the menu, as many of the family’s classic dishes will remain.
Maria’s will celebrate its 60th anniversary next year.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Girls' Basketball
Girls basketball: Winthrop starts hot, weathers storm to beat Monmouth
-
Varsity Maine
Local roundup: Worthen, Edgerly lead Madison girls basketball to win over Telstar
-
Boys' Hockey
Boys hockey: Thornton, Hawks’ penalty kill stand tall in win over Kings
-
Varsity Maine
Sidelines: Penalties still a problem for Gardiner boys hockey team
-
Nation & World
Trump signs order targeting college anti-Semitism