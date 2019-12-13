George Averill was born in Maine on Dec. 5, 1869 and grew up during the Long Depression of the 1870s. Those who know such challenges in their formative years either look to help others in need or look out for themselves. Fortunately for us, George Averill became a decent and honorable man who always looked out for others.
In 1908, Averill married Mabel Keyes, whose father founded Waterville’s Keyes Fibre Co. George helped run the company and then took it over when his father-in-law passed. He was a successful businessman but always exhibited kindness towards others.
Before his passing in 1954, he helped individuals and organizations such as Colby College. In 1944, he bought property on Great Pond in Belgrade specifically for a Scout camp for youth in central Maine.
This month marks the 150th anniversary of George’s birth and January begins a year-long celebration of the 75th anniversary of his visionary efforts, which have helped the thousands of Scouts over the years who have gone to Camp Bomazeen.
Thank you, Dr. Averill. May all of us have the opportunity to do good for others that is so lasting.
Chuck Mahaleris
Augusta
