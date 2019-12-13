AUGUSTA — Mill Park Pétanque Club has recently received permission to play indoors throughout the winter months Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon.

With recently purchased special indoor pétanque boules, players will be able to throw without marring the hardwood floors of the basketball courts at the Buker Community Center, 22 Armory St.

Members of the public are invited to come and try out the game.

Club members are always ready and willing to teach new players the do’s and don’ts of the game.

For more information, contact Raymond Fecteau at [email protected] or 622-3389.

