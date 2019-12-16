WEST BATH — A Freeport man who allegedly intentionally hit a woman with a car faces numerous charges including attempted murder following an attack in West Bath Sunday.

Quinton Hanna, 22, of Freeport is also charged with elevated aggravated assault, unlawful sexual contact, criminal restraint, robbery, burglary and two counts of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

All the charges stem from crimes he allegedly committed in West Bath on Sunday.

Hanna “did intentionally or knowingly attempt to cause the death of another human being by striking (a woman) with a motor vehicle, causing serious bodily injury,” court documents state.

He also allegedly sexually assaulted the woman, restrained her and threatened her with a knife, according to court documents.

Hanna was charged with robbery for allegedly trying to take property from a second woman while armed with a knife.

Maine State Police are investigating the attack but declined to release any details Monday.

“Details of the actual attack are being withheld as we further investigate the case,” said Steve McCausland, spokesman for the state police. “We worked with the (Sagadahoc County) Sheriff’s Department and Bath and Brunswick police on this incident.”

Hanna appeared in West Bath District Court via video Monday. His bail was set at $250,000.

He was still being held at Two Bridge Regional Jail as of late Monday afternoon.

