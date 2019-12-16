BOOTHBAY — The Winthrop boys basketball team went 11 of 13 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter to help ice a 53-43 victory over Boothbay in a Mountain Valley Conference game Monday night.

Ryan Baird led the Ramblers (3-0) with 18 points. Cam Hachey scored 11 points, while Jevin Smith added nine points for Winthrop.

Sullivan Rice scored 11 points to lead the Seahawks (3-1), while Hunter Crocker added 10 points.

HAMPDEN 79, CONY 62: A two-point game going into the fourth quarter turned into a runaway as the Broncos put the game out of reach with a 30-point period and rolled to the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A victory in Hampden.

Andy Raye hit five 3-pointers and scored 30 points to lead the Broncos (4-0), while Thomas Henaghen scored 18 points. Bryce Lausier scored eight of his 10 points in the fourth.

Dakota Dearborn scored 18 points and Luke Briggs had 12 for the Rams (3-1), while Simon McCormick had eight steals and eight assists in addition to his seven points.

HALL-DALE 66, OAK HILL 65: Patrick Rush scored 25 points to lead the Bulldogs to an MVC victory over the Raiders in Wales.

Boden Washington added 12 points for Hall-Dale (2-1).

Justin Aldridge led Oak Hill (1-2) with 18 points, followed by Liam Rodrigue with 12.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 49, MADISON 39: Davis Cooper scored 13 points to lead the Falcons to the MVC victory in Rumford.

Elijah Weston added nine points for Mountain Valley (1-2), while Kalen Chase scored seven.

Cameron Cobb led the Bulldogs (1-4) with 16 points, while Caden Franzose scored 11.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WATERVILLE 55, MOUNT VIEW 17: The Purple Panthers allowed only a single first-half point while rolling to the KVAC victory in Waterville.

Jayda Murray (seven points, seven steals) had a good two-way game for Waterville (3-1), while Kali Thompson led the scoring with eight points and Lindsay Given and Maddie Martin also added seven apiece. Gabby Maines scored five points and grabbed a team-high five rebounds.

Hannah Coolen led Mount View (0-4) with six points.

