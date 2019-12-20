A vehicle driven by Kyle Campbell, 21, of Freeport went out of control. left Route 4 and rolled over Thursday night in Sandy River Plantation, according to Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. Rangeley Fire Rescue photo

SANDY RIVER PLANTATION  — A Freeport man was lucky after his vehicle rolled onto its roof off Route 4 on Thursday night. As a result, a 20-pound weight came forward from the back of the vehicle and got wedged between the driver’s seat and headrest, inches from the driver’s head, Rangeley Fire Rescue Capt. Jonny Wakefield said Friday.

A 20-pound weight came inches from the driver’s head when it became wedged in the headrest on the driver’s seat after a vehicle driven by Kyle Campbell,21, of Freeport rolled over Thursday night on Route 4 in Sandy River Plantation. The photo was taken when the vehicle was upside down. Rangeley Fire Rescue photo

“If the weight came through another few inches it would have struck his head,” he said.

Kyle Campbell, 21, of Freeport was driving a  2007 Subaru when he lost control and the vehicle rolled onto its roof, according to Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.’s entry on his weekly report.

Deputy Alec Frost responded to the crash reported at 8:17 p.m. No injuries were reported, according to Nichols.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Rangeley Fire Rescue were assisted at the scene by Rangeley Police Department and NorthStar EMS ambulance, Wakefield said.

 

 

