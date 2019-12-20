Two men and a woman seriously injured in a head-on crash in Norridgewock on Thursday were taken by LifeFlight to Portland and Bangor hospitals, according to police.

The crash occurred at 2:35 p.m. Robert Miller, 72, of Anson was driving a white 1983 Toyota pick-up truck west on the River Road when it collided head-on with a silver 2008 Ford Focus 4-door sedan heading east driven by Devon Periard, 65, of Smithfield.

Joseph Colombo, 67, of Anson was riding with Miller.

All three people involved in the crash were taken by ambulance to Redington Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan where they were taken by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center in Portland and Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor for treatment of multiple injuries.

All three occupants in the crash were wearing seatbelts and had to be removed from the vehicles using an extrication device.

Corporal Ritchie Putnam and Deputies Toby Blodgett and Hunter Howard of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident. Blodgett is the primary investigator of this crash.

Slippery road conditions are apparently a factor in the accident, but the actual cause of the crash is under investigation. Deputy Brian Crater is reconstructing the crash and Cpl. Joseph Jackson is mapping it.

Skowhegan Police, the Norridgewock and Skowhegan Fire Departments, Redington Fairview EMS and AMS ambulance services from Skowhegan and Anson assisted at the accident scene.

This story will be updated.

