The City of Waterville has announcing that, because of certain limitations, recycling collection services for Wednesday and Thursday’s routes are being rotated during the upcoming consecutive holiday weeks. Collections may also be affected by weather conditions and residents are advised to check the City’s web page at waterville-me.gov for any changes or cancellations, according to a news release from Mark. L. Turner, director of Public Works.

For the Christmas holiday, all city departments with the exception of emergency services, will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25. Refuse collection normally scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 25, will take place on Thursday, Dec. 26. Recycling collection normally scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 25, will take place on the following Thursday, Jan. 2. There will be no holiday recycling collection on Dec. 26 for residents on Wednesday’s route.

For the New Year’s holiday, all city departments with the exception of emergency services, will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1. Refuse collection normally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 1, will take place on Thursday, Jan. 2. Recycling collection normally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 1, will take place on Thursday Jan. 2. For Thursday’s route, recycling collection will take place on the following Thursday, Jan. 9. There will be no holiday recycling collection on Jan. 2 for residents on Thursday’s route.

For further information, contact the Public Works Department at 680-4744.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: