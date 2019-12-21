AUGUSTA

Augusta duplicate bridge club winners on Wednesday were Patricia Damon and Diane Bishop, Glenn Angell and Dennis Purington, and Ron Cote and David Offer. Winners on Thursday were Dennis Purington, and Glenn Angell, Tom Simmons and Anil Goswami, and Diane Bishop and Ken Harvey.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

FAIRFIELD

The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Ken Harvey and Di Bishop, Joyce Rushton and Pat Damon, Paul and Judy Jones, and Ed Rushton and Denis Purington.

Winners of Dec. 10 were Ed and Joyce Rushton, David Bourque and Suzon Morrison, Ken Harvey and Di Bishop, and Carroll and Audrey Harding.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 859-3333.

HALLOWELL

Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center contract bridge winner on Wednesday was Paul Betit. Sally Foster placed first, and Ted Williams placed second.

Contract bridge is played Wednesdays, except for Christmas and New Year’s Day, at the center on 22 Town Farm Road. For more information, call 626-7777.

WATERVILLE

The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Betty Perry and Gabrielle Rice. Dennis Perkins and Peggy Thompson placed second, Lee Lenfest and Madeline Poulin placed third, Sylvia Palmer and Louie Violette placed fourth, and Fran Roy and Carmen Landry placed fifth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 872-5932.

