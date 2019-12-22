Well, there’s no place like home for the holidays. If this Christmas classic isn’t enough to convince you that the roads are going to packed this week, how about a statistic? AAA says that the days before and after Christmas are some of the busiest travel days of the year.

With more people taking to trains, planes, and cars, weather is at the forefront of travel planning … and I actually have some good news here.

If you’re traveling locally, it will be quiet. We’ll go day-by-day and break down what to expect.

On Monday, a mild day with partly sunny skies is in the cards for Maine. Temperatures will be in the 40s and might even reach 50 degrees along the coastline. Travel should be smooth sailing, at least with respect to weather.

While Tuesday does not look quite as warm, it will be a dry day and feature calm conditions. Highs top out near 40 degrees. Most Mainers will keep a small coating of snow on the ground. Even for those who end up with a grassy yard, Santa’s sleigh will land with no problems!

Christmas falls on Wednesday. Again, the pattern favors quiet conditions, but it will be colder. With some snow on the ground, it will be a white Christmas, but don’t expect any snow to fall on Christmas Day.

Thursday looks quiet, too. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s, so it will be noticeably colder than the start of the week.

Friday brings a chance for some rain along the coast. Some showers inland could mix with snow. This will be the most active day of the week, but even then, showers will be mostly isolated in nature. Highs will be in the 30s.

Have a safe and happy holiday season. If you want more forecast information, follow me on Twitter and Facebook.

