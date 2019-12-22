Camden National Bank has announced a $250,000 commitment to Maine Medical Center to provide funding for its master facilities modernization project, a patient-focused initiative that will enable the state’s largest hospital to meet the most urgent health care needs well into the future. The donation comes five months after Camden National Bank announced a $250,000 commitment to Pen Bay Medical Center to provide early funding for the construction of a new 41,513-square-foot health center at the hospital’s campus in Rockport, according to a news release from the Camden-based bank.

“We’re passionate about supporting Maine Medical Center’s work and vision to create long-term health and wellness in Maine communities,” said Camden National Bank’s President & CEO Greg Dufour, who attended a recent ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Coulombe Family Tower at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

“Our employees, customers, and communities will benefit greatly from the expanded and modernized facilities at Pen Bay Medical Center and Maine Medical Center, delivering state-of-the-art care to improve and save lives,” added Dufour.

McKee Law welcomes new attorney Kurt Peterson

McKee Law has announced the addition of Kurt Peterson, Esq., to the firm.

Peterson is a 2018 graduate of the University of Maine School of Law, where he served as the executive editor of the Ocean and Coast Law Journal. After law school he served as a law clerk for Maine Supreme Judicial Court Justice Joseph Jabar. Peterson hails from Casco, and received his undergraduate degree from the University of Maine in 2014.

The firm’s owner, Walt McKee, noted that “Kurt is a perfect fit for the firm. He is smart, incredibly hard working, and totally focused on doing the best work for our clients every single day.”

Kurt’s practice will focus on general litigation, criminal defense and personal injury.

Trademark Federal Credit Union announces Bridging the Gap as recipient of giving fund

The Board of Directors of Trademark Federal Credit Union in Augusta recently selected Bridging the Gap as the recipient of the Griffin-Guerrette Charitable Giving Fund.

The fund was established in 2012 to recognize the career contributions of Judith A. Griffin and Paul J. Guerrette, whose careers spanned four decades with the credit union. The fund awards $1,000 in November to one Augusta-area nonprofit serving the human services, social welfare or other charitable needs of the community, according to a news release from the credit union.

This year, Trademark also awarded $500 each, to the two runners-up: Kennebec Behavioral Health and the Children’s Center.

Androscoggin receives USDA Rural Development Grant

Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice received a grant award of $254,000 from USDA Rural Development to further integrate telehealth services in Maine’s health care delivery system. As s result, Androscoggin will purchase and deploy 250 additional telehealth units for patients with chronic and serious illnesses in central and western Maine. Androscoggin has pioneered telehealth monitoring in Maine since 2000, according to a news release from the Lewiston-based organization.

The new units are anticipated to increase engagement of the patients, their support system and their care team by using video conferencing that links the patient, family and medical staff together for education, plans of care, and continued home support for patients and their caregivers.

“The grant will allow us to increase collaboration with referring providers to enhance care and decrease hospital re-admissions for patients with chronic and serious illnesses,” President and CEO Ken Albert said in an announcement. “Telehealth monitoring will also allow us to be innovative in other types of care delivery like preeclampsia in pregnancy.”

In 2018, 1,759 patients received telemonitoring services from Androscoggin in collaboration with health care delivery partners such as St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, Central Maine Healthcare, Steven’s Memorial Hospital and Franklin Community Health Network. The majority of patients (75%) received services post-hospitalization, while 25% of patients received services to support self-management of chronic illnesses.

“The research is clear: Telemonitoring is a proven strategy for managing chronic illness that benefits patients, families and the overall effectiveness of the health-care delivery team,” Albert said.

Moscow’s Ski Tow Club gifted $2,500 by Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable in Lewiston recently gave a $2,500 donation to the Baker Mountain Ski Tow Club in Moscow. The donation will be used for maintenance repairs, rental equipment and other needed items.

Originally, established in 1937, Baker Mountain is one of Maine’s oldest ski areas. The Baker Mountain Ski Tow Club has operated as a nonprofit community ski area with volunteers and members since 1959.

Locally, Brookfield Renewable operates the Wyman dam located in Moscow.

Doctor joins Franklin Health Pediatrics

Emily Jacobs, doctor of osteopathy, has joined the Franklin Memorial Hospital medical staff in Farmington as a provider at Franklin Health Pediatrics and at the hospital’s Maternal and Child Health Unit, providing inpatient care for newborns and children, according to a news release from Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Jacobs received her doctor of osteopathy medical degree at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, followed by an internship and pediatric residency at Maine Medical Center. While in medical school, Jacobs was the recipient of numerous honors and awards including: the Daniel J. Smith Memorial Scholarship, the Welch Scholars Grant, and the Pediatrics Club Innovative Program Award and Community Service Award.

While doing her residency at Maine Medical Center, Jacobs also served as a clinical instructor at Tufts University.

Jacobs is originally from Greene. She and her husband reside in Wilton.

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust collects more than 1,250 toys during second annual toy drive

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust collected more than 1,250 children’s toys during the Bank’s second annual Holiday Toy Drive. Over the course of two weeks, customers and community members dropped off new, unwrapped toys to Bar Harbor Bank & Trust branches. The toys were then donated to local nonprofits throughout Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont to be distributed to children in the community, according to the bank, headquartered in Bar Harbor.

“We are grateful for the overwhelming generosity shown by our customers, neighbors and employees during the toy drive,” said Joseph Schmitt, SVP, chief marketing officer at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. “By working together, we are making the holidays more special for children in our communities.”

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust operates from more than 50 locations across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

Attorney Karen Boston speaks at Bridging the Gap seminar

On Dec. 11, Attorney Karen Boston of the Augusta law firm Lipman & Katz presented at the Maine State Bar Association’s legal seminar “Bridging the Gap.” This program provides legal education for attorneys, including those newly admitted to the Maine Bar. Boston’s presentation focused on the area of family law, according to a news release from the law firm.

Some of the topics that she covered included how to effectively represent clients in family law proceedings, preparing for mediation and the trial process. Boston, who focuses her practice in the areas of family and personal injury law and has presented at numerous legal seminars in the past, particularly enjoyed this experience.

“I always enjoy speaking with new attorneys. They are engaged and come with questions that make for a great group dialogue,” she said.

The program was held in Freeport at the Hilton Garden Inn.

Bangor Savings Bank, Damariscotta Bank & Trust announce merger

Bangor Bancorp, MHC, parent company of Bangor Savings Bank, based in Bangor, and Maine-based Damariscotta Bankshare Inc., (Damariscotta), parent company of Damariscotta Bank and Trust Company, has jointly announced entry into a definitive agreement to which Damariscotta Bankshares will be combined with Bangor Bancorp and Damariscotta Bank & Trust will merge into Bangor Savings Bank. The merger agreement was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both bank holding companies and their subsidiary banks.

Under the terms of the transaction, shareholders of Damariscotta will receive $27 in cash in exchange for each share of Damariscotta common stock for a transaction valued at approximately $35 million. The consideration represents approximately 185% of Damariscotta’s tangible book value per share as of Sept. 30.

When finalized, the merger will give Bangor Savings new branch locations in Belfast, Damariscotta, New Harbor, Union and Warren, strengthening the Bank’s position in Maine’s midcoast region.

“We’re excited to welcome Damariscotta Bank & Trust to the Bangor Savings Bank family,” said Bangor Savings President and CEO, Bob Montgomery-Rice. “Both banks are deeply committed to their employees, their customers and the communities they serve. We also share similar values of developing authentic relationships with customers and being their trusted financial advisor.”

Scott Conant, Damariscotta Bank & Trust President and CEO added, “This transaction is beneficial to the shareholders, customers and communities served by DB&T. We are proud of what we have built here at DB&T and are confident that our customers will continue to receive the community banking experience they have come to know in banking with us, while enjoying access to additional products and services that a larger community bank like Bangor Savings Bank can offer. Both organizations are consistently recognized by Best Places to Work in Maine, making this a good opportunity for our employees as well. We have confidence everyone involved will continue to be in good hands.”

Pending regulatory and Damariscotta shareholder approvals, Bangor Savings Bank intends to complete the transaction in the second quarter of 2020. After completion of the merger, the combined entity is expected to have $4.8 billion in assets and more than 60 branch offices throughout Maine and New Hampshire.

Janney Montgomery Scott served as financial advisor to Bangor Savings Bank and Hogan Lovells US LLP served as its legal counsel. Sandler O’Neill + Partners, L.P. served as financial advisor to Damariscotta and provided a fairness opinion to its board of directors. Verrill Dana LLP served as Damariscotta’s legal counsel.

