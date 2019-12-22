Chelsea Carrier and James McCarthy were united in marriage on November 23, 2019 at Fairmont Copley Plaza, MA.

Chelsea is the daughter of Bruce and Rachel Carrier of Winslow, Maine. James in the son of Susan and Carl Adams of Westminster, Massachusetts.

Maid of Honor was Meryl McLellan and Matron of Honor was Elora Ryder. Bridesmaids were: Megan Carrier, Danielle Carrier, Laura Linnaeus and Hannah Roberts.

Everly Carrier was the Flower girl.

Thomas O’Leary served as Best Man. Groomsmen were Parker Ponte, Dan Anthony, Matthew Booth, Colby Carrier, Tristan Carrier, Robert Linnaeus.

Ring Bearers were Maxwell Carrier and Oliver Carrier.

A reception followed at the Fairmont Copley Plaza, Boston, Massachusetts.

The bride has a Master of Social Work from Boston University.

The groom, graduated from the University of Massachusetts, Corporate Finance & Accounting and is employed by Deloittle Consulting Firm, Boston, Massachusetts.

The couple honeymooned in Sonoma, California and Lana’i, Hawaii.

They reside in Brookline, Massachusetts.

