NT Live: One Man, Two Guvnors encore broadcast from London is set for 2 and 7 p.m, Thursday, Dec. 26, at Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., in Rockland.

Featuring a Tony Award-winning performance from host of the The Late Late Show, James Corden, the West End and Broadway hit One Man, Two Guvnors returns to cinemas to mark National Theatre Live’s 10th birthday. Fired from his skiffle band, Francis Henshall becomes minder to Roscoe Crabbe, a small time East End hood, now in Brighton to collect money from his fiancée’s dad. But Roscoe is really his sister Rachel posing as her own dead brother, who’s been killed by her boyfriend Stanley Stubbers.

Holed up at The Cricketers’ Arms, the permanently ravenous Francis spots the chance of an extra meal ticket and takes a second job with one Stanley Stubbers, who is hiding from the police and waiting to be re-united with Rachel.

To prevent discovery, Francis must keep his two guvnors apart.

Tickets cost $12.50 general admission or $10.50 for members.

For more information, visit hrocklandstrand.com.

