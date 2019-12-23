Snowshoeing and fat-tire biking

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Pineland Farms Welcome Center, 15 Farm View Drive, New Gloucester, $10 day, $6 half day (after 1 p.m.). pinelandfarms.org

Winter is officially here and one of the sweetest spots to enjoy it is on the 30 kilometers of professionally designed and well-maintained trails on 500 acres of woodlands at Pineland Farms. Along with snowshoeing and fat-tire biking, you can cross-county ski until your heart’s content (check the website for those rates), and there’s also an impressive sledding hill. Bring your own gear or rent it all from the Outdoor Center. Pineland also has a skating pond that’s open from dawn to dusk and is free for anyone to use. Be sure to hit up its epic market while you’re there. The bakery alone is worth the trip.

‘One Man, Two Guvnors’

2 and 7 p.m. Thursday. Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $12.50. rocklandstrand.com

Here’s a chance to see one of England’s funniest fellows. James Corden stars in an encore broadcast of National Theatre’s production of the comedy “One Man, Two Guvnors.” Corden, host of “The Late Late Show,” won a Tony Award in 2012 for his portrayal of Francis Henshall, an unemployed musician who gets hired by two very different people, both of whom he desperately tries to keep in the dark. Many complications and much hilarity ensues.

Sparks’ Ark Live Animal Show

10:40 and 11:20 a.m. Friday. Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine, 142 Free St., Portland, $6 plus museum admission ($12.50, free for 17 months and under). kitetails.org

Need to get yourself and your kids out of the house for a bit? Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine is hosting wildlife rehabilitator Josh Sparks, and he’s bringing some friends with him including a super glider, chinchilla, hedgehog, fennec fox, owl and boa constrictor. He’ll also share some incredible animal rescue stories. Since you’re already at the museum, be sure to follow your kids around as they explore the many interactive exhibits including Coco’s Diner, the Space Shuttle, Discovery Woods and Our Town Post Office.

Holiday Comedy Brew Ha Ha

7 p.m. Friday. Rising Tide Brewing Company, 103 Fox St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 at the door, 21-plus. eventbrite.com

Portland Comedy Co-Op invites you to cry in your beer. But not to worry, they’ll be tears of laughter as your hear from a crew of comics including Lucas O’Neill. Your ticket includes your first pour, and it sure is the right time of year to try Rising Tide’s gingerbread porter Gumdrop Buttons.

Portland Nutcracker Experience

10 a.m. to noon and 2-4 p.m. Saturday. Brick South, 8 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, $25, $50 all-inclusive, including parking, a mask, crafting stations and hot chocolate. thompsonspointmaine.com

There’s no need to tell those sugarplum fairies to stop dancing in your head. In fact, you can join them! Portland Nutcracker Experience is an immersive event featuring live music from Portland Bach Experience and a Nutcracker dance-along with ballerinas. You can also partake of crafts, cookies, cocktails and hot chocolate and will receive a discount to ice skating at the Thompson’s Point rink.

