U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Apprentice Kevin White, from Waldoboro, blows out padeyes on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in Norfolk, Virginia, on Dec. 5.

The John C. Stennis is conducting routine operations in support of Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, according to a news release from Navy Office of Community Outreach Media Outreach Department.

White is the son of Amie and Jamie O’donoughue, and attended Medomak Valley High School in Waldoboro.

