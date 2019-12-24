Tacko Fall, the 7-foot-5 basketball player who has quickly become a fan favorite this season for the Maine Red Claws and the Boston Celtics, guest-conducted the Boston Pops’ performance of “Sleigh Ride” Monday night.

“Ladies and gentlemen, it’s an honor to welcome the tallest person ever to conduct the Boston Pops,” longtime Pops conductor Keith Lockhart said as he introduced Fall during the Holiday Pops concert.

The rookie center from Senegal needed a size 48 extra long tuxedo requiring 4 extra inches for the occasion.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: