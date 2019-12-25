MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — A dog that had been missing for a month in Vermont was reunited with its family just in time for Christmas.
Taylor Wisnowski, of East Middlebury, said her dog Klark disappeared on Nov. 21 due to a malfunction in the family’s underground invisible fence. Klark’s owners suspect she likely followed a scent and ran off.
Wisnowski said she called police stations and humane societies searching for Klark with no luck until she got a call on Saturday from Homeward Bound, the Addison County humane society.
The dog had been found after she got stuck on the second floor of a barn. The barn’s owner found Klark only after he heard her barking.
“It’s definitely one of the best Christmas presents I could ever ask for,” Wisnowski told WPTZ-TV.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: Communities moving forward on broadband will need state’s help
-
Maine Authors
BUSHNELL ON BOOKS: ‘Bar Harbor Babylon’ and ‘The Body in the Wake’
-
College
College basketball: No jitters for these freshmen from Maine
-
Local & State
Wildflower meadow will blossom in Franklin Street median
-
Local & State
Maine task force recommends more widespread water testing for ‘forever chemicals’
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.