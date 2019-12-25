MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — A dog that had been missing for a month in Vermont was reunited with its family just in time for Christmas.

Taylor Wisnowski, of East Middlebury, said her dog Klark disappeared on Nov. 21 due to a malfunction in the family’s underground invisible fence. Klark’s owners suspect she likely followed a scent and ran off.

Wisnowski said she called police stations and humane societies searching for Klark with no luck until she got a call on Saturday from Homeward Bound, the Addison County humane society.

The dog had been found after she got stuck on the second floor of a barn. The barn’s owner found Klark only after he heard her barking.

“It’s definitely one of the best Christmas presents I could ever ask for,” Wisnowski told WPTZ-TV.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: