AUGUSTA – Lorraine M. “Rain” (Perry) Edwards, 76, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Rain was born in Gray on Dec. 23, 1942, the beloved daughter of the late George A. and Arlene M. (Markham) Perry.

Rain was predeceased by her husband Robert D. Edwards to whom she married in 1962.

Lorraine was the favorite sister of Donald Perry (deceased), Malcom “Mac” Perry of Augusta, Bernard “Bunk” Perry of Vassalboro, Stephen Perry of Augusta and Burt Perry of North Whitefield.

Rain was the BEST MOTHER EVER to her son, Shawn Edwards of Augusta; her three daughters, Shelly Dostie, Shannon Grenier and Sherry Kenney, all of Augusta; a great mother-in-law to Lori Edwards, Ron Dostie, Gary Grenier and Shannon Kenney; an awesome Nana to RENEE, Mathew and Ashley Edwards, Rae-Ann and Ryan Dostie, Marisa Lucas and Joey and Jessica Grenier; and a wonderful great-grandmother to her 10.5 great- grandchildren.

They say LOVE is the greatest gift one generation can leave to another…Rain spoiled our family beyond measure. At the time we may not have realized it, but over the years she taught us so many important lessons including selflessness and to love unconditionally. She will continue to live on as our family passes those traits down throughout our own families. Heaven gained a remarkable angel… she will be missed beyond words.

Please join the family to celebrate Lorraine on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the American Legion Post #2, Capital Street Ext, from 1-4 p.m. At her request, there will be no public visiting hours. A graveside service will be held in the spring.

The family would like to thank MaineGeneral Hospice for their excellent care. Theresa rocks!!!!

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME.

Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.

