RANDOLPH – Evelyn Mildred (Branch) Goudreau, 79, of Randolph, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 22, 2019, at Gray Birch nursing facility in Augusta. Evie, as she was known by her friends, had been a long-term resident at Gray Birch.

Evelyn was born on Oct. 10, 1940, to Dorothy and Walter Branch of Randolph, Maine.

Evie was the first Parade Queen of Randolph, a lover of babies and young children, and enjoyed years of babysitting after six years working in shoe factories, where she met her husband of 58 years, Roy Goudreau.

Evelyn enjoyed talking on the CB radio set for years and was widely known by her handle Muffin. She loved decorating for the holidays, especially Christmas, and was in an unofficial competition against her neighbors — unbeknownst to them — to have the best-decorated house on the street. Roy was assigned all outdoor decorating duties! In later years, Evie was ecstatic when community musicians performed at Gray Birch, where she also enjoyed playing bingo with other residents — and of course winning prizes. Evie didn’t mince words; you always knew exactly where you stood with her.

She is survived by her husband Roy Goudreau; two daughters Kathy Tisdale and husband Charles of Pittston, and Tammy Trask of York; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and her cousin Kathryn Gay.

A private Spring burial will take place in the Maple Grove Cemetery Annex in Randolph.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

