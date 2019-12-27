WATERVILLE — A fire that started in the attic of a home on Oak Street on Thursday night has left one resident displaced but no one injured, officials said.

Though the incident was called in as a possible electrical fire, Waterville Fire Chief Shawn Esler said the official cause will be left undetermined “because of the extent of the damage.” The fire occurred at a residence on 66 Oak St. at approximately 5 p.m. Thursday.

“The fire started in the attic and penetrated the second floor of the home, and we essentially confined the fire to the attic and one of the bedrooms upstairs,” Esler said.

Waterville and Winslow firefighters were able to knock down the flames in about 15 minutes.

The Oak Street home has two stories plus an attic and housed three people, according to Esler. The Red Cross has assisted with temporary living arrangements for the one tenant who was displaced.

“It was fortunate that we were able to receive the call quickly and respond quickly,” Esler said. “The training of our fire department allowed us to get in there and quickly extinguish the fire, which ultimately resulted in less damage to the home.”

Waterville tax records indicate that Barbara McKiel owns the 66 Oak St. property, which is valued at $56,200. The structure was built in 1935, according to tax records.

