An 8-year-old Standish boy was killed in a crash Saturday morning that left three others, including his parents, in critical condition.

Owen Oates, 8, died at the scene of the three-vehicle crash, which took place on Route 35 in Standish near the Windham town line.

The crash happened around 9:10 a.m. and remains under investigation, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Oates was in a vehicle with his parents, Kerry Oates, 46, and Vincent Oates, 51, also of Standish. The two are in critical condition at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

“This is certainly a sad day for the family and the community,” said School Administrative District 6 Superintendent Paul Penna in an email.

Oates was a student at Edna Libby Elementary School in Standish and the district will be making plans to provide support for staff, students and families as soon as possible, Penna said.

Police have not released information about possible causes for the crash, which also involved two additional vehicles.

Danilo Warrick, 75, of Standish, the sole occupant of one of the vehicles, was also transported to Maine Med and is also in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

A third vehicle was driven by Brian Whiton, 31, of Standish, who was treated at the scene and released.

Emergency workers from Windham, Standish, and Gorham responded, as well as a LifeFlight helicopter.

The section of Route 35 in question was closed as investigators worked at the scene and was reopened around 1:30 p.m.

This story will be updated.

