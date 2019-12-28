Girls on the Run-Maine seeks volunteer coaches for a spring 2020 team at George J. Mitchell Elementary School at 58 Drummond Ave., in Waterville.

During the 10-week after-school program, trained coaches lead small teams through a research-based curricula, which includes dynamic discussions, activities and running games. Over the course of the season, girls develop the skills to help them navigate their worlds and establish a lifetime appreciation for health and fitness.

Not a runner? Not a problem. Regardless of running ability, those interested can serve as a role model and empower girls to activate their limitless potential. Teams will meet twice a week for 90 minutes beginning the week of March 16.

Those interested in coaching can email GOTR Regional Coordinator Sonja Morse at [email protected].

