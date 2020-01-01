AUGUSTA — A fire that started in a hair vacuum at a Bangor Street hair salon was largely extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system.

The Bangor Street Barbersalon, one of multiple businesses located at 10 Bangor St., sustained minor fire damage but more extensive water and smoke damage from the fire reported at 11:41 a.m. Wednesday.

Battalion Chief Steve Leach said a vacuum unit at the business, used to suck up hair that has been cut, caught on fire. The building’s sprinkler system kicked in and had the fire all but out when firefighters arrived.

“The operating sprinkler system put the fire out prior to our arrival. It was smoldering when we got there, it did its job,” Leach said. “There was no damage to any of the other businesses.”

The building, which Leach said is owned by Mike Karagiannes, is also home to Aubuchon Hardware.

Firefighters were on the scene for about two hours. Leach said the salon will need repair work before reopening.

The 11,944 square-foot building, according to city records, was built in 1923 and is assessed, for tax purposes, at $571,000.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: