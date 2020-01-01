WINTHROP — The driver of a vehicle that left Route 133 and crashed on New Year’s Day has died.
Police, who are not releasing the man’s name until his family has been notified, said a medical event may have been a factor in the single-vehicle accident.
The 75-year-old man was driving when his vehicle crossed the centerline of Route 133 in the Savage Hill area and went off the road and crashed, around 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lt. Peter Struck said the crash is in the early stages of investigation.
A passenger in the vehicle did not require transportation to the hospital.
Winthrop Police and Fire responded to the accident scene.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
As China anxiety rises in U.S., fears of new red scare emerge
-
Maine Crime
Central Maine Jan. 1 police log
-
Nation & World
Trump administration says it will approve largest solar farm in U.S.
-
Local & State
Waterville’s Hilary Koch to challenge incumbent Scott Cyrway in 2020 state senate race
-
Local & State
Fire in Augusta business stopped by sprinkler system