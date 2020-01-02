SKOWHEGAN — A man accused of shooting and injuring a Waterville police officer during a car chase entered no plea on a Class A charge of aggravated attempted murder and waived the reading of the complaint Thursday afternoon.

Richard J. Murray-Burns, 29, of Hartland, allegedly shot Waterville police Officer Timothy Hinton in both arms and engaged in a gunfight with several other officers after they pursued him from Waterville to Canaan on Dec. 22. Murray-Burns could face up to a life sentence in prison if convicted.

He was arraigned at the Somerset County District Court in Skowhegan on Thursday at approximately 1:40 p.m. during his first appearance in court. His next appearance has not yet been scheduled.

Murray-Burns accepted Waterville-based lawyer Pam Ames as his court-appointed attorney. First Assistant District Attorney Frank Griffin is representing the state. Superior Court Justice Robert Mullen presided.

The complaint against Murray-Burns, filed Dec. 27 by Officer Hugh Landry of the Maine State Police, alleges that he “did intentionally attempt to cause the death of Timothy Hinton and or other human beings by shooting multiple shots at them, including two that struck Timothy Hinton, and at the time of Richard J. Murray-Burns actions, 1) his intention to kill was accompanied by premeditation-in-fact, 2) his intention was to cause multiple deaths, and or 3) his crime was committed against a law enforcement officer while the officer was acting in performance of that officer’s duty.”

Griffin recommended Murray-Burns be held on $1 million cash bail and not be allowed to use or possess illegal drugs, marijuana or marijuana products, not possess firearms, and be subject to random search.

Employees of the Somerset County District Court said that all documents except the complaint against Murray-Burns are currently sealed and not available to the public.

Murray-Burns allegedly fired shots at Hinton after the Waterville officer attempted to pull him over in connection with a shoplifting complaint at the Waterville Walmart.

Hinton is “recovering well” from his injuries at home, according to Waterville Deputy Police Chief Bill Bonney. Murray-Burns, who was also injured in the incident, was treated for multiple gunshot wounds and released from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center earlier this week. He is being held at the Somerset County Jail.

A man with the same name and birthday as Murray-Burns was charged with the attempted murder of his mother’s boyfriend in 2010 and assaulting a police officer in 2017 in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

