PRESQUE ISLE — All students in a five-town school district in Aroostook County were sent home for the day as a precaution following a threat, officials said Thursday.
The Presque Isle School principal received an email threatening a school shooting on Thursday, and the decision was made to shut down all schools in MSAD 1 at 9:30 a.m., police said.
School district officials said the matter is being taken seriously, and that the community will be alerted later about “enhanced safety measures” that will be implemented.
MSAD 1 consists of five schools serving the communities of Presque Isle, Mapleton, Chapman, Castle Hill and Westfield.
