In honor of Maine’s bicentennial, Maine Maritime Museum is offering free admission this month. Thanks to a grant from the Davenport Trust Fund, admission fees will be waived through Jan. 31, giving visitors the opportunity to explore the museum free of charge, including the new exhibit The Frozen Kingdom: Commerce & Pleasure in the Maine Winter.
“As a nonprofit that receives no state, local, or federal funds — with the exception of the occasional competitively awarded grant — the museum must charge admission to cover its costs. Unfortunately, this cost can be a barrier to access for some,” according to a news release from the museum. “Waiving admission fees for January will give all Mainers the opportunity to discover and celebrate the state’s rich maritime heritage and to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Maine’s statehood.”
“We are thrilled to be able to open the museum to the public at no charge for the month of January. Thanks to the Davenport Trust, we will be able to share Maine’s maritime story with everyone. We hope that locals, especially, will use this opportunity to visit the museum and connect with their cultural heritage, and we’re so grateful for the Davenport Trust’s generous support of this initiative,” said Rebecca Roche, director of development.
The Davenport Trust provides financial support for nonprofit organizations, particularly those in the Bath area. The trust was established in 1927.
The museum is open seven days a week, from 9:30 am to 5 pm. For more information, visit www.MaineMaritimeMuseum.org.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Schools and Education
Maine’s first virtual charter school fights employees’ attempt to unionize
-
Business
Kennebec Journal, Morning Sentinel will publish digital-only on Mondays
-
Business
U.S. manufacturing activity falls to lowest level in decade
-
Local & State
Rep. Pingree calls Soelimani ‘evil’ but fears his killing escalates Iranian conflict
-
Maine Crime
Man sentenced to 7 years in prison for fentanyl trafficking in Maine
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.