I must at least partly agree with the Dec. 1 letter by Paul Anderson, “Climate action won’t really help.“ His first sentence is, “We get to read article after article in this paper regarding climate.” Yes, we do — and it is about time. Climate disruption has been on the back burner for way too long. Climate deniers, such as fossil fuel interests, have had the subject all to themselves.

Anderson seems to believe that there is no climate change. I could almost excuse him for this belief a few years back, when most people were too busy with other things to pay attention. But recently even Fox News has finally acknowledged the dangerous urgency of climate change.

Anderson is not correct that “Climate action won’t really help.” Our abundance of trees in Maine does not absolve us of any need to do anything else, or exempt us from the results of inaction. We are all in the same leaky boat. If we wait until it sinks, we all go down together.

You can hardly pick up a magazine or newspaper, or turn on the radio or TV, without seeing something we should all be doing. The odd part is some of the loudest deniers are either making money off a polluting industry or missing the point that many of the measures suggested will actually save them money in the long run. Many things suggested would also help preserve our health.

Harvey Versteeg

Augusta

