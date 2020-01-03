A Westbrook elementary school was evacuated Friday morning after a suspected gas leak, police said.
Saccarappa School will be closed for the day. Students have been bused to the Westbrook Middle School, and parents are being asked to pick up their children at the Performing Arts Center at the middle school. Parents will need a photo ID to pick up their children.
The Westbrook Fire Department responded to the report of a possible gas leak and are investigating.
Some students were in the school before the potential leak was detected, but were safely evacuated and no one was injured, police said.
This story will be updated.
