TROY — A late-night fire destroyed a mobile home in Troy, marking the third blaze in roughly two-and-a-half years to occur at the property on Alley Lane, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident, which was reported by a driver traveling along Bangor Road at approximately 11:50 p.m. Friday, according to Troy fire Chief Dan Nealley. The fire took place at 3 Alley Lane and was confined to a double-wide trailer on the property.

“When it was called in, it was fully involved,” Nealley said. “The roof was collapsing when we arrived.”

The walls, roof and contents of the home structure were damaged. Nealley said that firefighters from Troy, Unity, Burnham and Dixmont were able to stop the flames from spreading to two vehicles, an RV and a single-wide mobile home about 30 yards away.

“We saved all exposures,” he said.

The Office of State Fire Marshal is investigating the case and will be looking into the other blazes that have taken place at the property in the last several years, Nealley said. He did not say whether it is considered suspicious. Calls to the fire marshal’s office were unreturned Saturday.

One person lived in the double-wide, according to Nealley. No one was at the scene Saturday morning and police tape and a No Trespass sign were posted.

Town records indicate that Tammy Knowlton is the owner of the property, which is currently valued at $82,770.

Knowlton was displaced from a double-wide mobile home on the same property following a fire in 2016. At that time, Knowlton’s brother also lived in a different building on the same property, according to reporting from the Morning Sentinel. Knowlton said she had returned from a visit to her brother’s home to find her double-wide on fire in that case.

