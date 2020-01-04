WINSLOW – Philip Paul Simonds, 66, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston from medical complications following successful double lung transplant. Phil met his challenges with a strong spirit and a sense of humor. He passed peacefully in the arms of his high school sweetheart and wife of 46 years, Barbara.Born in Keene, N.H., April 23, 1953, he was the son of Gilbert Conant and Geraldine Searles. He attended Brattleboro Union High School, Brattleboro, Vt., class of 1972, and University of Southern Maine graduating with a degree in fire science.Phil worked as a journeyman brick mason for the MacMillan Company of Keene, N.H., before joining the Brattleboro Fire Department where he worked until moving to Winslow, Maine, in 1982. He was firefighter for Waterville, Maine, for 29 years working as an engine operator, instructor, inspector, training officer, a certified SCBA technician, and as captain for 15 years. He received a medal of valor in 2006 for his courage as a firefighter. Retired from the fire service, he worked at the Waterville Housing Authority inspecting homes. He was on the board of the Waterville Vocational Center and helped to lead the youth program at the Pleasant Street United Methodist Church for twelve years. He was a lifetime member of Waterville Elks Lodge #905.An avid golfer, he loved spending time on and off the golf course with his golf buddies. He was a lover of adventure, beaches, camping, hiking, fishing, and following the road less traveled. His heart was filled with love for his wife, children, grandchildren, family, and friends.He was predeceased by his mother, father, and beloved in-laws, Robert R. J. and Catherine (Whitney) Emond of Brattleboro.Phil is survived by his wife, Barbara (Emond) Simonds of Winslow; a son, Philip P. Simonds Jr. and his wife, Jennifer of Antwerp, N.Y.; two daughters, Celina C. Beaulieu and her husband Belami of Turner, Maine; Alyssa (Ali) M. Simonds of Belfast, Maine; eight grandchildren, Makayla, Tyler, and Daniel Simonds of New York and Kyle, Brandon, Isaac, Amaya, and Elliot Beaulieu of Maine; six brothers, James, Craig, Stanley Conant; Ralph, Gerald, and David Simonds.Services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, 3 p.m. at Centerpoint Community Church, 155 West River Road, Waterville, Maine.Arrangements have been made under the guidance of Gallant Funeral Home, Waterville, ME, and the Waterville Fire Department. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.comHe was a warrior. One of his last request was that a message of gratitude be included here for all of the love, prayers, and support that we received along this journey. A very special thank you from Phil and his family to the many angels of 11C at Brigham and Women’s.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Philip P. Simonds at pulmonaryfibrosis.org or mailed in his memory to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation,230 East Ohio Street,Suite 500,Chicago, IL 60611

