BRUNSWICK — The Bowdoin women’s hockey team mounted a third period rally to earn a 2-2 overtime tie against Manhattanville on Friday night.

The Polar Bears sit at 4-4-2 on the season while the Valiants are 6-4-2.

The visitors went up 1-0 midway through the first period on a power play goal. Holly Meredith took a hard shot from the top of the slot and capitalized on an Ali Howard screen in front of the net.

Manhattanville went ahead 2-0 with 3:26 remaining in the second period, again scoring on the power play. Howard connected for a one-timer from the high slot off a feed from Zoey Pellowitz.

Bowdoin’s offense woke up in the third period, scoring 4:05 into the frame. After skating all over the offensive zone to keep the play alive, Jess Cloutier fed Angelina Joyce to the right side of the net. Joyce passed to the far side for an Izzi Stoddard one-timer to the near post.

Meg Galanos scored the equalizer five minutes later, burying her own rebound.

Bowdoin managed to kill a power play in the final minutes of overtime to secure the tie.

Lena Flores made 38 saves for the Valiants while Dani Marquez made 15 saves for the Polar Bears.

Manhattanville was 2-for-3 on the power play as Bowdoin went 0-for-4 on the power play.

Up Next – The Polar Bears return to NESCAC action with a 7 p.m. game at Hamilton on Friday.

Men’s hockey

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Chris Brown scored his first collegiate goal midway through the third period to tally the 5-4 game-winner against Saint Anselm on Friday night.

Bowdoin went ahead 6:36 into the first as Andy Stoneman finished off a feed from Patrick Ault for the game’s first score.

The Hawks tied the game two minutes later, but the Polar Bears went into the first intermission with a 2-1 lead after Ronnie Lestan scored with 2:55 remaining.

Ethan Kimball pushed the lead to 3-1 just over a minute into the second period.

Saint Anselm scored two goals to tie the game, evening it on a power play goal at 16:40.

Bowdoin responded two minutes later as Thomas Dunleavy scored a power play goal to send the team into the final intermission up 4-3.

The Hawks again tied the game with a power play tally 4:30 into action.

Brown scored his first career goal on a power play at 13:29 to notch the game-winner.



Joe Alexander and Brown both had two assists in the game.

Alex Zafonte made 31 saves in three periods for Bowdoin as Michal Soustal made 22 stops for Saint Anslem.

USM 2, Bowdoin 0

GORHAM — The Bowdoin men’s hockey team fell 2-0 to the University of Southern Maine on Sunday afternoon.

The Polar Bears fell 5-5-0, while the Huskies climbed to 4-6-2.

Ethan Bassile gave USM the lead 6:38 into the first period off a feed from Adam Papayoanou.

Following a hooking call on the Huskies, Max Ginsberg was awarded a penalty shot 4:10 into the second. Ginsberg’s shot rang off the post and Bowdoin remained scoreless.

Southern Maine doubled its lead seven minutes into the final frame off a goal from Adam Withers.

The Polar Bears held a 32-16 shot advantage.

Anthony D’Aloisio made 32 stops for the shutout. Kyle St. Denis stop 14 shots for the Polar Bears.

Up Next – The Polar Bears return to Watson Arena to host Hamilton on Friday at 7 p.m.

Men’s basketball

WATERVILLE — Colby College topped Bowdoin College, 108-62 in Wadsworth Gymnasium to open 2020.

The Mules are now 11-0 while the Polar Bears fell to 4-6.

Bowdoin and the Mules battled a tight contest early, trading baskets and leads for most of the first half. Colby pulled away with a little momentum prior to the half to go into the locker room up 41-31. The second half was a different story as the Mules scored 67 second half points to 31 from the visitor en route to their highest total of the 2019-20 season.

David Reynolds maintains his ranking as the third highest scorer in the NESCAC with 20 points. Jack Shea came off the bench for 11 points and five rebounds.

The Polar Bears host Trinity on Friday at Morrell Gymnasium at 7 p.m.

