On Jan. 27, 1999, during the impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine delivered the following statement” “I am willing to travel the road wherever it leads, whether it’s to the conviction or the acquittal of the president. But in order to do that, I need more evidence. I need witnesses and further evidence to guide me to the right destination, to get to the truth.”
She added that this would help answer outstanding questions “in order to fulfill our duty, to do impartial justice.”
Does Sen. Collins still believe in the words she recited 20 years ago, now, during this time of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump?
Where Clinton was guilty of using poor judgment and doing harm to his family, Trump has used poor judgment in his dealings with other countries and also with Americans. He has insulted foreign leaders, our own veterans, women, and handicapped citizens. When Trump is finally out of office, it will take a long time to correct all the damage he has done. Enough is enough.
As someone who has been bipartisan and not afraid to vote counter to party lines, where does Sen. Collins stand on this?
Charlene Brousseau
Manchester and North Port, Florida
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: Maine communities confront difficult questions surrounding old schools
-
Bill Nemitz
Bill Nemitz: Three decades later, what hath the internet wrought?
-
Opinion
The Maine Millennial: This old house, midwinter edition
-
Local & State
Maine Turnpike Authority owed more than $824,000 in unpaid tolls
-
Local & State
Arundel farmer denied aid in ‘forever chemicals’ nightmare
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.