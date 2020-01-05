On Jan. 27, 1999, during the impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine delivered the following statement” “I am willing to travel the road wherever it leads, whether it’s to the conviction or the acquittal of the president. But in order to do that, I need more evidence. I need witnesses and further evidence to guide me to the right destination, to get to the truth.”

She added that this would help answer outstanding questions “in order to fulfill our duty, to do impartial justice.”

Does Sen. Collins still believe in the words she recited 20 years ago, now, during this time of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump?

Where Clinton was guilty of using poor judgment and doing harm to his family, Trump has used poor judgment in his dealings with other countries and also with Americans. He has insulted foreign leaders, our own veterans, women, and handicapped citizens. When Trump is finally out of office, it will take a long time to correct all the damage he has done. Enough is enough.

As someone who has been bipartisan and not afraid to vote counter to party lines, where does Sen. Collins stand on this?

Charlene Brousseau

Manchester and North Port, Florida

