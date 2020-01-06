The ceiling collapsed Sunday night on a top-floor apartment in a Minot Avenue, Auburn, building. Rick Cleveland photo via WGME

AUBURN — Eleven people were displaced from a Minot Avenue apartment building after it started to collapse Sunday night.

Deputy Fire Chief Matthew Fifield said that just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, the Auburn Fire Department received a call from a tenant at 386 Minot Avenue that the ceiling had started to collapse in the building.

Tim Doucette gives his cat, Q, a kiss before putting him in his car Monday afternoon where he and fellow tennants at 386 Minot Avenue in Auburn were displaced when the roof of the building above his apartment collapsed. Visit sunjournal.com for a video of the scene and Doucette talking about what happened and the obstacles he and fellow tennants face. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Upon arriving, Fifield said that residents told them that they heard popping sounds as the building started to collapse.

“We could still hear the building settling as we came in,” he added.

Fifield said that fire officials found that there was a “significant failure in the roof truss system” of the building, and that the building was structurally unsafe for people to live in.

The next morning, Fifield said that he and other fire officials were joined by building owner and landlord Norman Roberts, and the city’s code enforcement officer and electrical inspector to continue investigating the building.

“After looking around again, we continued down the path that the building was unsafe and that no one should be allowed in it,” Fifield said.

Roberts paid to place the 11 displaced tenants in a hotel, according to Fifield.

An investigation into the building will continue over the next two days as a structural engineer investigates and determines whether “any part of the building is available for people to live or work in,” Fifield said.

Nobody was injured in the collapse, according to officials.

The Auburn Fire Department is working with a structural engineer to determine the extent of damage at 386 Minot Ave. and if people can go back inside. WGME photo

