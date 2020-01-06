PEMBROKE — A crash in Pembroke on Sunday left one person dead and two others hospitalized.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the car crash happened on Front Street, News Center Maine WCSH/WLBZ reports.

The station reported that, at the time of the call, LifeFlight was not available to respond.

Details were not available.

